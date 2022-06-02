Curaçao and Honduras face off on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The second edition of the Concacaf Nations League is here. The 2022-23 campaign is underway and Matchday 1 of the group stage will see Curaçao welcome Honduras to Stadion Ergilio Hato. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV or Paramount+ (free trial).

After missing out on a place in the final round of the World Cup Qualifiers, Curaçao want to pick up where they left off in the Nations League. As a result of their second-place finish in Group D in 2019, they kept their spot in League A. This time, however, avoiding relegation seems an even more complicated task.

Curaçao were drawn in Group C alongside Canada and Honduras, who will be their first opponents in the tournament. Los Catrachos made the Final Four in the inaugural Nations League, but their recent run of form has been terrible. Will Diego Vazquez turn their fortunes around?

Curaçao vs Honduras: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 3

Time: 8 PM (ET)

Location: Stadion Ergilio Hato, Willemstad

Curaçao vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Curaçao vs Honduras: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Dutch manager Art Langeler has taken the reins of Curaçao, hoping to get them back on track with the sights set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Honduras, however, are under much more pressure to qualify for the next World Cup. There's still a long way to go, but La Bicolor have to start from somewhere and they hope to do so by winning this game. La H have failed to pick up a victory in their last 17 affairs, changing managers twice in the process - first Fabian Coito, later Hernan Dario Gomez. Now, a new era begins with Diego Vazquez at the helm.

According to livefutbol.com, this will be the fourth official meeting between these national teams. Surprisingly, Curaçao have the edge with two wins, while the other game was a draw. Last time they met came in the 2019 Gold Cup group stage, when Honduras lost 0-1.

Curaçao vs Honduras: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already revealed their predictions. BETMGM sees Honduras as slight favorites with 2.40, while Curaçao have 2.75, and a draw would result in a 2.95 payout.

BETMGM Curaçao 2.75 Tie 2.95 Honduras 2.40

* Odds via BETMGM.