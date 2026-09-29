Spain vs Croatia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 29, 2026

Spain host Croatia at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville for a UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash. The reigning world champions are beginning a new campaign after their World Cup triumph. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs Croatia Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Spain vs Croatia in the USA

Spain vs Croatia will be available on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) in the United States, with streaming available through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Spain vs Croatia for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo users can watch Spain vs Croatia through a 5-day free trial. The platform’s specific match page currently displays the game on FS1 with a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain vs Croatia is Matchday 2 of UEFA Nations League League A, Group A3, with the meeting coming just three days after both teams open the competition. Spain travel to Wembley to face England on September 26, while Croatia visit Czechia on the same day. Three days later, Spain host Croatia in Seville before the two sides meet again in Split on October 6.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The matchup is particularly significant for Spain because it is the reigning 2026 FIFA World Cup champion’s first home game since winning the title. Luis de la Fuente‘s squad includes the core of the World Cup-winning team, with players such as Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal. Spain have also added Dean Huijsen and Fermin Lopez back into the squad, while Josep Martinez and Roberto Fernandez received their first senior call-ups.

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Croatia enter the Nations League with an experienced squad led by Luka Modric, alongside Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic. The Croatian Football Federation’s squad also includes young players such as Luka Vuskovic, Martin Baturina and Petar Sucic, giving Slaven Bilic a mixture of established international experience and younger options.

What time is the Spain vs Croatia match?

Spain vs Croatia kicks off at 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The Royal Spanish Football Federation lists an 8:45 PM local kickoff at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM