Why isn’t Cole Palmer playing today for England vs Spain in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

England will face Spain in a blockbuster game of the UEFA Nations League. Find out why Cole Palmer isn't available today.

England face Spain in one of the most anticipated matches of the UEFA Nations League as Thomas Tuchel’s team begins a new chapter following its third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup. The Three Lions were expected to welcome back Cole Palmer for the start of their Nations League campaign after the Chelsea star missed the summer tournament.

However, Palmer will not be available for the highly anticipated clash. The midfielder decided not to join Tuchel’s squad as he continues recovering from a groin injury, prioritizing his fitness and his return to action with Chelsea.

Palmer’s absence is another setback for the England midfielder, who was hoping to return to the national team after missing the World Cup. Tuchel has also expressed his disappointment about the situation, acknowledging that the Chelsea star is missing valuable opportunities to represent his country.

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Is Cole Palmer playing today for England against Spain?

No. Cole Palmer is not playing for England against Spain in the UEFA Nations League. The Chelsea midfielder decided not to join Thomas Tuchel’s squad because he is still recovering from a groin injury and wants to continue his rehabilitation.

Palmer’s absence means England will have to face Spain without one of their most talented attacking players. The midfielder has dealt with fitness problems that have limited his availability, and his decision to remain with Chelsea is aimed at allowing him to recover fully before returning to competitive action.

Tuchel has also expressed frustration about Palmer missing another opportunity to play for England. The manager had hoped to have the Chelsea star available for the Nations League campaign, but his recovery remains the priority. England will therefore have to find alternative attacking options against Spain while Palmer continues working toward his return.