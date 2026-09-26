Why isn’t Gavi playing today for Spain vs England in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1?

Spain will be forced to play without Gavi when it kicks off the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League against England in League A, Group C.

Fresh off winning the 2026 World Cup, Spain returns to action against England on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. Anticipation is high to see the reigning champions back on the pitch, though they will be without star midfielder Gavi on the field or on the bench.

Gavi is sidelined for today’s match against England as he serves a suspension stemming from the post-match melee following Spain’s World Cup final victory over Argentina in the United States.

The Barcelona midfielder clashed with Argentina’s Leandro Paredes after the final whistle, prompting FIFA to issue suspensions to both players and several staff members. As a result, head coach Luis de la Fuente was forced to adjust his squad and call up a replacement to fill the void.

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With kickoff time and broadcast details for England vs Spain locked in for U.S. viewers, fans are eager to see how the newly crowned world champions look in their first official match since lifting the trophy.

Predicted lineup for Spain without Gavi

Paced by rising star Lamine Yamal, De la Fuente will look to get Spain’s Nations League campaign off on the right foot. Here is how La Roja is expected to line up today:

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Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Unai Simon Defenders: Eric Garcia (RB), Pau Cubarsi (CB), Aymeric Laporte (CB), Marc Cucurella (LB)

Eric Garcia (RB), Pau Cubarsi (CB), Aymeric Laporte (CB), Marc Cucurella (LB) Midfielders: Rodri (DM), Pedri (CM), Dani Olmo (AM)

Rodri (DM), Pedri (CM), Dani Olmo (AM) Forwards: Lamine Yamal (RW), Mikel Oyarzabal (ST), Nico Williams (LW)

Spain aims to immediately establish itself as the team to beat in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, while an eager England side will try to pull off the home upset with the crowd behind them.

Key takeaways

Midfielder Gavi is suspended following a brawl in the World Cup final against Argentina.

is suspended following a brawl in the World Cup final against Argentina. Lamine Yamal is expected to lead the Spanish lineup in UEFA Nations League action.

is expected to lead the Spanish lineup in UEFA Nations League action. Spain plays its first match as World Cup champions against England.