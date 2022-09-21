The combative Portugal National Team knows that its chance to compete to advance to the next round of this UEFA Nations League lies in this match against Czech Republic. Find out how and where to watch the game for free if you are in the United States.

Czech Republic vs Portugal: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 UEFA Nations League match

Portugal's mighty army, including its flagship player Cristiano Ronaldo, is preparing for a crucial UEFA Nations League match against Czech Republic, with an eye on Qatar 2022. You can enjoy this match for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

The picture is simple to understand: Portugal's last chance to challenge for a place in the next round of the UEFA Nations League depends on a good result against the Czechs. A bad result coupled with a Spanish win against Switzerland would be a doomsday scenario.

For their part, the Czechs also want Switzerland to be at their best against Spain so that a win against the Portuguese would allow them to become the surprise package in UEFA Nations League Group A. First, however, they will have to overcome the great team coached by manager Fernando Santos.

Czech Republic vs Portugal: Date

Czech Republic's last 3 matches have been winless. While Portugal has 2 wins and one loss. What does destiny have in store for this UEFA Nations League match? We will find out on Saturday, September 24, 2022, when it takes place at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Czech Republic vs Portugal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Czech Republic vs Portugal:

In the most recent match between Portugal and Czech Republic, also played on the occasion of this edition of the UEFA Nations League, the victory went to Cristiano Ronaldo's side. Tune in to Fubo TV (7-day free trial) to enjoy this match for free in the United States. Or, look for the broadcast on Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com, and FOX Sports App.