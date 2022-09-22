The 2022 UEFA Nations league continues and Matchday 5 has an interesting game between Czech Republic and Portugal. Here are the probable lineups for this match.

Group 2 of the 2022 UEFA Nations League will have a very attractive match in Week 5 between Czech Republic and Portugal. In this article you will find all the details about the probable lineups for both teams.

The Czech Republic is not living the best moment in its history.They haven't been able to advance to a FIFA World Cup since Germany 2006, when they had one of the best national teams, but unfortunately weren't able to succeed.

Whereas Portugal, they do have one of the best generations they have had lately. Cristiano Ronaldo is the leader, but names like Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix or Bruno Fernandes also appear as top players of this squad.

Czech Republic's probable lineup

Czech Republic is going through a rough time. They haven't been able to advance to a FIFA World Cup in 16 years, but with the new 48-team format for 2026, the chances are higher for them.

Czech Republic's possible starting XI: Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Jaroslav Zeleny, Michal Sadilek, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal; Jakub Pesek, Jan Kuchta and Vaclav Cerny .

Portugal's probable lineup

As for Portugal, they have a lot of pressure on their shoulders this year. They have a good group of players and they must succeed this time to prove their real value.

Portugal's possible starting XI: Rui Patricio, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavinho.