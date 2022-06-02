The Czech Republic and Spain clash at Sinobo Stadium in their second match in Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

The Czech Republic and Spain will meet each other at Sinobo Stadium (Praha) on Matchday 2 of Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States you can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

According to the FIFA ranking, the Czech Republic are currently in 33rd place. The team coached by Jaroslav Šilhavý is perhaps the weakest in Group B, as the other teams are Switzerland, Portugal, and La Roja.

Spain began the renewal of their squad a few months ago, now the stars of the national team are Gavi, Pedri, and Fati among others. The team led by Luis Enrique is one of the best in the world and having great performance in the Nations League will also help them to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup at a high level.

Czech Republic vs Spain: Date

The Czech Republic and Spain will face each other at Sinobo Stadium, Praha, on Sunday, June 5, on Matchday 2 of Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Czech Republic vs Spain: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Czech Republic vs Spain

The game to be played between The Czech Republic and Spain on Matchday 2 of Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.