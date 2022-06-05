Czech Republic play against Spain today for a League A Group A2 game of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Czech Republic and Spain meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Sinobo Stadium in Prague today, June 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The visitors want to show why they are big favorites in this tournament and for the upcoming World Cup. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Czech Republic are leading the standings of the group after a resounding victory against Switzerland, they are in good form but this game against Spain is perfect to see how good the team's defense is.

Spain couldn't do anything to avoid a draw against Portugal especially after scoring an early goal in the 25th minute. Spain had serious offensive problems to score more goals but the team did not lose the game thanks to a strong defense game.

Czech Republic vs Spain: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Sinobo Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Czech Republic vs Spain: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Czech Republic vs Spain: Storylines

Czech Republic as group leaders are sending a clear and strong message to the other Group A2 teams, “…We are ready to win against anyone…” Although the victory against Switzerland was not against a big favorite Czech Republic showed that their offensive attack is lethal.

Spain do not have the best squad to play in the Nations League but the team scored an early goal in the 25th minute to take the advantage against Portugal. After that goal their rivals were harder with the defense and did not allow Spain to score any other goals and Portugal's constant attack was effective when in the 83th minute they tied the game 1-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Czech Republic vs Spain in the U.S.

This 2022-23 UEFA Nations League game for the League A Group A2 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.

Czech Republic vs Spain: Predictions And Odds

Spain are favorites to win this game with 1.66 odds that will pay $166 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better squad but the visitors are group leaders. Czech Republic are underdogs with 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.80 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this UEFA Nations League game is: Spain 1.66.

BetMGM Czech Republic 5.25 Draw / Totals 3.80 / 2.5 Spain 1.66

