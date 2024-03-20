A Barcelona court concluded that for a fee of $1.08 million, ex Barcelona star Dani Alves will be released from prison to appeal his sexual assault conviction. Alves was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at a Barcelona night club in December of 2022.

Alves would be found guilty of rape and sentenced to serve four and a half years in prison and would need to compensate the victim $162,600. Alves was also issued a restraining order from the victim for nine years.

The events in question all took place in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona’s VIP section on December 31st, 2022. According to El Periodico, with the bail fee met, Alves has been given provisional release.

Dani Alves assures Barcelona court he is not a flight risk

Dani Alves’ lawyer Ines Guardiola petitioned the release immediately after the 40-year-old was found guilty. Alves will appeal the decision issued by the court and has assured the court he is not a flight risk as the former Pumas player will appear in court every day if need be.

El Periodico indicates that Alves must appear in court on a weekly basis while the appeal process is ongoing or show up whenever called by authorities. Alves must maintain a distance of 1,000 meters from the victim, be it her home, place of work, or other places she frequents.

Dani Alves was one of soccer’s most accomplished players having won 43 championships across Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Sao Paulo, and Brazil. Alves last played for Pumas of Liga MX, playing 13 matches, before his contract was terminated due to the allegations which were presented in his pending appeal.