Dani Alves sentenced to 4 years in prison: other soccer players who went to jail

For Dani Alves his post soccer career has been defined by one word… jail. Alves was an active player for Pumas of Liga MX when he answered to charges that he sexually assaulted a woman in a Barcelona night club.

Alves will serve four and a half years in prison for his actions and must pay the victim $162,990. “The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent, and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven,” the court said in a statement.

Prosecutors were seeking a nine-year prison sentence, but the court decided on four and a half years. Aside from the fine and his sentence, Alves will be on five-years’ probation upon release and will also have a nine and a half year restraining order from the victim. Alves attorney will appeal the decision as the Brazilian has maintained the sex was consensual.

Other soccer stars who went to prison

Ronaldinho (Brazil): Briefly detained in Paraguay in 2020 for using a fake passport.

Bruno Fernandes das Dores de Souza (Brazil): Sentenced to 22 years in jail in 2013 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Joey Barton: The former English midfielder was sentenced to six months in jail in 2008 for common assault and affray.

Lee Hughes: The former English striker was sentenced to six years in jail in 2004 for causing death by dangerous driving.

Cristiano Doni (Italy): The former Italian footballer was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in 2012 for involvement in a match-fixing scandal known as “Calcioscommesse.”

Jonathan Fabbro: The Argentine footballer was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Paraguay in 2021 for sexual abuse of his underage goddaughter.

Rene Higuita: The former Colombian goalkeeper was imprisoned in 1993 for profiting from a kidnapping. He served seven months.