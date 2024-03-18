Robinho is a on the run from the law, there is no other way to put it, in November of 2017, an Italian court sentenced Robinho to nine years in prison after he and five other males were convicted of sexual assault in the January 2013 gang rape of a 23-year-old Albanian woman at a Milan nightclub.



Since that time Robinho retired in 2020 from soccer but the Italian government has requested the Brazilian government arrest the former Santos and AC Milan player to serve his sentence in Brazil.



In an interview with Record, Robinho states that he was judged based on the color of his skin, and he hopes to have a “voice” on Wednesday where the Brazilian court will decide if they do in fact imprison the former soccer player for his crimes in Italy.



Robinho claims to be innocent



“I was unjustly convicted in Italy for something that did not happen, and I have all the evidence that shows that,” said the former forward of Manchester City in an interview with the Record radio station.



Robinho alleged in the interview that he had a “superficial,” “quick” and “consensual” sexual relationship with the victim, and that he then went home after their sexual encounter was over.



Now on Wednesday, Robinho will find out his fate as the Superior Court of Justice in Brazil may put him in prison and make him the second high profile Brazilian soccer player to be sent to jail after Dani Alves.