38-year-old defender Dani Alves has dazzled Barcelona and boss Xavi Hernandez after returning to the Catalan giants in January 2022. As a result, the Blaugrana now want to trigger the option to extend his deal ahead of the new season.

Barcelona have done very well in the winter transfer window in which they brought in Dani Alves, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore, and Ferran Torres. All these players have managed to fit in well in Xavi Hernandez's tactics and that can be seen in the game and the results that the team has had in the past period.

The goal by the end of the season is to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, in order to create a dream team that will be able to fight for trophies in all competitions again in the summer.

Barcelona are, thus, planning on building a completely new defense in the upcoming transfer window, as per Catalan media. However, they intend to keep one particular defender who has made a great impact this 2021-22 season, mostly because of his incredible experience.

Barcelona to extend impressive veteran Dani Alves' contract

Out of all players, the Barcelona hierarchy is most satisfied with Dani Alves, who has proven to be a great leader for talented youngsters. As a result, the club management has decided to extend the contract with the veteran for another season, which means that he will wear the Blaugrana jersey even in the fifth decade of his life.

According to Spanish publication Marca, all the details have been agreed upon, with only the signature missing. It is said that the 38-year-old defender intends to be part of the Brazilian national team at the 2022 World Cup in November, and the chances of claiming his Qatar 2022 ticket will only increase by staying in La Liga.

The Brazilian returned at Camp Nou this January and has already convinced coach Xavi Hernandez that he should continue to be part of the team. Alves, who turns 39 in May, is doing splendidly well on the field, and he has been a key factor in the locker room.