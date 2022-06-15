Barcelona continues with their renovation for next season, and if there is one thing that has become clear, it is that Xavi plans to have a young roster. It has been confirmed that Dani Alves will not remain at the club, the 39-year-old player said goodbye to the Cules fans through social media.

It would appear that the only experienced players who are still important for Barcelona are Jordi Alba (33) and Sergio Busquets (33). The continuity of Gerard Pique (35) in the Spanish team has been in doubt for some weeks, and now it has been confirmed that Dani Alves (39) will not remain at the club.

The defender's contract with Barcelona expires on June 30, 2022, and, according to AS, Xavi informed the Brazilian that he would not be considered for the 2022-2023 season. Dani Alves will have to find a new team to arrive in top condition for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 39-year-old player said goodbye to the Cules fans through social media.

Dani Alves says goodbye to Barcelona

“Dear Cules. Now it is time for us to say goodbye. It was more than 8 years dedicated to this club, but like everything in life, years go by, and paths diverge. They tried to fire me, but they could not do it. Many years passed until soccer and life allowed me to come back here to say goodbye”, Dani Alves wrote in a post on his Instagram.

He also thanked the club's officials: "I would also like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to come back and be able to wear this wonderful jersey again. I hope they don't miss my madness and my daily happiness. I also hope that those who stay will change the history of the club. I won 23 titles: 2 trebles and one sextet. It closes a very nice cycle. Forever Visca al Barca!”.

In the 2021-2022 season, the Brazilian played 16 of 29 possible matches, scored 1 goal, and provided 3 assists.