Landing Lionel Messi has definitely been a game-changer for Inter Miami. David Beckham had already attracted world-renowned players to his MLS team, but pulling off the Argentine star’s arrival took the franchise to another level.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has made an impact both on and off the field in South Florida. While the Herons won their first ever title in the Leagues Cup, ticket and jersey sales went through the roof as well as the team’s social media followers.

This is what the Englishman had envisioned for a long time until he finally found the opportunity to get Messi to South Beach this summer. Of course, they got to know each other better since then.

What Beckham thinks about Antonela after getting to know Messi better in Miami

In an appearance on the “Stick to Football” podcast, Becks had nothing but praise for Messi and his family. He emphasized Leo’s humility and described Antonela as an “amazing” person, just like their kids.

“He is very humble. In Miami in particular, he is someone who is never left alone and is followed everywhere. There are hundreds of people following him every day in training,” Beckham said. “Since he came to Miami, he has been going to the supermarket by himself, shopping, and coming home and people are shocked by that, but this is his nature. He is humble and hardworking. He has an amazing family. His wife is amazing and the kids are amazing. In short, he is an ordinary person with incredible talent.”

How many goals has Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 12 appearances for Inter Miami. 10 of them were in the Leagues Cup, while his lone MLS goal to date came against New York Red Bulls.