Jadon Sancho’s career has hit a huge wall, the talented but inconsistent England international has yet to live up to his hype at Manchester United. In three seasons at the club Sancho has 12 goals in 82 matches across all competitions, and this season has 0 goals in three Premier League matches.

Despite being labeled a top talent, Sancho’s play has mixed good with bad since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, after being left off of the Manchester United squad against Arsenal, Ten Hag stated that Sancho was not training well to earn a place in the squad.

Sancho was furious about this statement and on social media stated he was being used as a “scapegoat” and went on to say that Ten Hag was lying. Manchester United is off to an inconsistent start to the Premier League season with three wins and three loses.

Jadon Sancho takes down Instagram

Not only has Sancho now been banned from all training and congregation activities at Manchester United, but the Three Lions star has taken down his social media. When one clicks on Sancho’s Instagram profile it says “profile not found”.

Sancho has been banned from even eating with his teammates and the only way the ban can be lifted is if the winger issues an apology to Erik ten Hag.

According to a source in the Mirror: “There is an easy way to resolve this situation, which is for Jadon to say sorry to the manager. Something has to give – and it won’t be the manager.”

The banning is a major fall from grace for Sancho who was expected to become a leader at Manchester United, if not it’s biggest star, but the winger has struggled to live up to his billing and this ban is a major shake up for the player to get his act together.