Manchester United is currently enduring a challenging season, falling short of the high expectations placed upon them. Coach Erik ten Hag‘s position has come under scrutiny as the team consistently underperforms.

In the home matchup against Brentford today, Manchester United was on the edge of another disappointing defeat until substitute Scott McTominay scored twice to salvage a crucial victory. However, Ten Hag did not mince words when addressing his players.

Ten Hag stated: “When you can’t handle the pressure, don’t play here. Players are experienced. These are such high-quality players so they have to take responsibility. In football it is eat or get eaten. Too many times we got eaten by opponents who are hungrier. This can’t be.”

Erik Ten Hag Aims This Victory to Change the Future

Ten Hag is resolute in his efforts to shape the team’s future: “That is the demand, the standard, when you do that we have seen last season you get a determined team. We were not always determined on every occasion in games, and you get hammered for it. This has to change.”

The coach has faced mounting criticism recently as Manchester United quickly fell behind the league leaders within just a few matchdays. However, he is determined to use this victory as a foundation to build for the remaining matches.

“It has to be a turning point, but also a restart because we have to get into higher levels. The spirit is good, the belief is good and the team is together. We have shown that. We have shown strong character. It can be a turning point, but it is up to us.”

When Is Manchester United’s next match?

Manchester United is going to play against Sheffield United on October 21.