David Beckham's reaction post on Instagram for Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield title

Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham congratulated the team on their historic second title. Since the arrival of Lionel Messi, the club has seen a massive turnaround.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are over the moon; the club has won the MLS Supporters Shield for 2024 and could still snap the record for the most points by a team in MLS history. The current record belongs to the New England Revolution with 73 points in 2021.

A Lionel Messi brace and a goal by Luis Suárez gave Tata Martino’s side a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew, the reigning MLS champion. The team did not celebrate the Supporters Shield on the field but did receive the title in the locker room.

Watching with great joy was David Beckham, the man who, just by signing in MLS, created the Designated Player rule by which Messi plays at Inter Miami today. Beckham took to Instagram to congratulate the team on a well-earned second title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Beckham overjoyed by Inter Miami’s second title

David Beckham, overjoyed by Inter Miami’s second title, wrote on Instagram, “So proud to see our players lift the Supporters Shield after a great win in Columbus. Another amazing achievement in the history of this football club, and so happy to bring this trophy to the best fans in the League. Now we go again and onto the next one @intermiamicf.”

David Beckham’s post on Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield title.

Advertisement

In a post-game interview with Diego Valeri, Lionel Messi noted the accomplishment but is already focused on the postseason. When Valeri asked about possibly being the team with the most points in a regular season, the GOAT poured cold water on it and stated it was a “secondary goal.”

Advertisement

see also Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic brace in Inter Miami"s win over Columbus Crew

Inter Miami will next play Toronto FC away on Saturday and, ironically, could chase history when they play the New England Revolution at home on October 19th.