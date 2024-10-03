Trending topics:
MLS

David Beckham's reaction post on Instagram for Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield title

Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham congratulated the team on their historic second title. Since the arrival of Lionel Messi, the club has seen a massive turnaround.

Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets with the Supporters Shield.
© MLSJordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets with the Supporters Shield.

By Kelvin Loyola

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are over the moon; the club has won the MLS Supporters Shield for 2024 and could still snap the record for the most points by a team in MLS history. The current record belongs to the New England Revolution with 73 points in 2021.

A Lionel Messi brace and a goal by Luis Suárez gave Tata Martino’s side a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew, the reigning MLS champion. The team did not celebrate the Supporters Shield on the field but did receive the title in the locker room.

Watching with great joy was David Beckham, the man who, just by signing in MLS, created the Designated Player rule by which Messi plays at Inter Miami today. Beckham took to Instagram to congratulate the team on a well-earned second title.

Advertisement

David Beckham overjoyed by Inter Miami’s second title

David Beckham, overjoyed by Inter Miami’s second title, wrote on Instagram, “So proud to see our players lift the Supporters Shield after a great win in Columbus. Another amazing achievement in the history of this football club, and so happy to bring this trophy to the best fans in the League. Now we go again and onto the next one @intermiamicf.”

David Beckham’s post on Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield title.

David Beckham’s post on Inter Miami’s Supporters Shield title.

Advertisement

In a post-game interview with Diego Valeri, Lionel Messi noted the accomplishment but is already focused on the postseason. When Valeri asked about possibly being the team with the most points in a regular season, the GOAT poured cold water on it and stated it was a “secondary goal.”

Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic brace in Inter Miami\&#039;s win over Columbus Crew

see also

Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic brace in Inter Miami"s win over Columbus Crew

Inter Miami will next play Toronto FC away on Saturday and, ironically, could chase history when they play the New England Revolution at home on October 19th.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Pittsburgh Pirates unsure about what their spend will be to help ace Paul Skenes in 2025
MLB

MLB News: Pittsburgh Pirates unsure about what their spend will be to help ace Paul Skenes in 2025

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 3 vs the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series today?
MLB

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 3 vs the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series today?

Report: Inter Miami set to join Seattle Sounders as MLS representatives in FIFA Club World Cup
Soccer

Report: Inter Miami set to join Seattle Sounders as MLS representatives in FIFA Club World Cup

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reacts to Brewers prospect’s stunning postseason performance
MLB

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reacts to Brewers prospect’s stunning postseason performance

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo