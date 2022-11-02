David de Gea has been an often-questioned goalkeeper for the Red Devils but has played over 500 games for the club.

David de Gea has had his ups and downs at Manchester United, but for the better part of 12 seasons he has been the unquestioned number 1 at Old Trafford. De Gea has not been without his criticisms from ManU greats like Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

Despite all that talk from pundits de Gea can look back proudly at his Manchester United career as the Spanish international has won 7 championships.

David de Gea’s Manchester United contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and the Spanish keeper has plans to stay at Old Trafford even taking a pay cut.

David de Gea’s pay cut to stay at Manchester United

According to The Athletic, David de Gea is willing to take a reduced salary to return to the club next year. De Gea earns £375,000-per-week at the club and is one of the team’s highest earners.

De Gea is only 31 and can still provide Manchester United safety in the nets. De Gea has played more matches at the club than goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel who played 398 games for the Red Devils.