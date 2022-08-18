Defensa y Justicia will host Boca Juniors for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out about the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors will face-off for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream it. This Argentine League game will available in the US to watch and stream live on Paramount+ (Free Trial).

Defensa y Justicia have been struggling in the past matchdays. In fact, the team managed by Sebastian Beccacece have scored three goals in five games. And, they have won just one game. Although, as hosts Defensa y Justicia haven't lost in the last three games at the Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium.

On the other side, Boca Juniors have leveled up their game in the recent matchdays. In fact, they have an unbeaten streak of four games in the 2022 Argentine League. Los Xeneizes registered 2 wins and 2 draws in those games. However, as visitors, Boca Juniors haven't scored a goal since Matchday 7 to San Lorenzo.

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors: Date

Defensa y Justicia will play against Boca Juniors for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League. This game will be played on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium.

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors in the US

This 2022 Argentine League for Matchday 15 between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors at Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium will be played on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). It will be available to live stream on Paramount+ (Free trial).