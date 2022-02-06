Ousmane Dembele has opted not to sign a new contract with Barcelona, and not to leave Camp Nou in January, despite being told to look for another club. Now, the Blaugrana management suspect that the reason for that is none else but Paris Saint-Germain.

Ousmane Dembele had turned down several offers for a Barcelona exit this winter, which clearly indicates that he wanted to stay at the Camp Nou until the expiry of his contract in the summer. The French forward had persistently refused to renew his ongoing deal, prompting the Catalan giants to want to move him during the January transfer window.

However, the Blaugrana were unable to find a buyer for Dembele before the deadline on January 31, and the player is now set to go for nothing at the end of the season. It is known that Dembele is in a serious conflict with coach Xavi Hernandez, but this player is still expected to be part of the club's matches until the end of the season.

Barca have reportedly given Xavi the option of benching or starting the forward, and it appears like the Spanish manager will use the 24-year-old, even if he isn't starting. The right-winger has appeared in 11 games for Barcelona this season, scoring one goal and assisting on two occasions.

Dembele-PSG: Secret agreement?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona actually assume that Ousmane Dembele has a possible secret deal with Paris Saint-Germain to join them as a free agent at the conclusion of the season. Dembele's contract will expire this summer, giving him the opportunity to speak with potential suitors and perhaps sign a pre-contract deal with an outside club.

As a result, Joan Laporta, the president of the club, believes that the young ace has already signed a contract with another club, with a move to his homeland on the cards. It has been suggested that the France international will gain more playing time as a result of Kylian Mbappe's expected departure to Real Madrid. In addition, Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Juventus have shown interest in luring the Blaugrana €140 million flop.