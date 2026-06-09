Why are Denmark not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Denmark out of a World Cup is a major disappointment, snapping the national team's consecutive appearance streak that began back in 2018.

Denmark have never won a World Cup, but they are always a blast to watch. The roster consistently features elite talent playing in Europe’s top leagues, making this year’s absence all the more jarring: the Danish squad simply failed to qualify.

Denmark gave it everything they had during the UEFA qualifiers. Competing in Group C, they fought their way into the playoffs. But despite a commanding 4-0 blowout against North Macedonia, their journey ended in heartbreak, eliminated on penalty kicks by the Czech Republic in the playoff final.

Missing out on the 2026 edition snaps a streak of two straight World Cup appearances for Denmark (Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022). Their 2018 run marks their most recent deep tournament push, where they reached the Round of 16 and finished 11th overall.

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Denmark’s total World Cup appearances

Denmark made their FIFA World Cup debut at Mexico 1986, putting on a show to finish 9th overall, the second-best performance in country history. Since then, the Danes have qualified for the 1998, 2002, 2010, 2018, and 2022 tournaments, bringing their dynamic brand of soccer to the world stage a total of six times.

The pinnacle of Danish World Cup history came at France 1998. Denmark electrifyingly marched all the way to the quarterfinals, finishing 8th in the tournament and racking up 9 total goals, their second-highest scoring output ever in a single World Cup.

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Following the 2022 World Cup, Denmark were expected to undergo a massive roster rebuild. While that transition did get underway, it wasn’t enough to save their 2026 campaign, leaving one of Europe’s most entertaining teams on the outside looking in.