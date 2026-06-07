Denmark vs Ukraine: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 7, 2026

Denmark face Ukraine at the Odense Isstadion in a 2026 international friendly. A duel between two strong European teams that failed to qualify for the World Cup. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Denmark vs Ukraine Tournament Friendly Date Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time 12:30 PM (ET) / 9:30 AM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Denmark vs Ukraine in the USA

Fans will have several ways to follow this highly anticipated showdown. Coverage will air live on FS2, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX.

No matter which platform they choose, viewers can watch every key sequence, game-changing swing, and thrilling conclusion unfold live from start to finish as the action plays out.

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Can I watch Denmark vs Ukraine for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee showdown live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, each providing access to the network airing the match across the country.

First-time subscribers can also stream without paying upfront by using available free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and a three-day trial from Hulu + Live TV.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Ukraine and Denmark, two European nations left on the outside of the World Cup field, meet in a matchup centered on future growth.

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Ukraine once again saw its qualification campaign end in the playoffs, while Denmark‘s failure to reach the tournament came as a surprise after entering the cycle with high expectations.

With both teams now looking ahead, this game provides an important opportunity to build chemistry, evaluate emerging talent, and gain momentum for upcoming international competitions.

Andriy Yarmolenko of Ukraine – Clive Mason/Getty Images

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Denmark vs Ukraine: Predicted Lineups

Denmark (4-3-3): Hermansen; Kristensen, Christensen, Andersen, Maehle; Eriksen, Hojberg, Jensen; Daghim, Osula, Dorgu.

Ukraine (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Bondar, Sarapiy, Matviienko, Mykolenko; Ocheretko, Nazaryna; Yarmolenko, Tsygankov, Sudakov; Yaremchuk.

What time is the Denmark vs Ukraine match?

The match kicks off today, June 7, at 12:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 12:30 PM

Central Time: 11:30 AM

Mountain Time: 10:30 AM

Pacific Time: 9:30 AM