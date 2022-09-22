Denmark and France face off on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here, you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States or Canada.

Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage will bring us an interesting clash when Denmark welcome France to Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US, while FuboTV Canada will do so in Canada.

Didier Deschamps' men have avoided relegation to League B by claiming all three points against Austria. However, Les Bleus are not safe yet. Additionally, France will be dethroned as they can no longer finish atop the group.

Denmark, meanwhile, come from a tough defeat at Croatia that left them in second place, one shy of the top spot. Therefore, the upcoming match will be a must-win for them in order to reach the Final Four.

Denmark vs France: Date

Denmark and France will face each other on Sunday, September 25, on Matchday 6 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark vs France: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Denmark vs France in the US and Canada

The game between Denmark and France will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, ViX. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV Canada or DAZN.