Corinthians will seek to continue at the top of the standings in their groups when they face Deportivo Cali in the fourth game of this group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After a bad start losing as a visitor against Always Ready, Corinthians recovered by first beating their rivals in this game, and then Boca Juniors to be able to lead their group with 6 points. The difference with the rest of the rivals in their group is very small, and that is why they will have to win if they want to keep the precious first place.

In the case of Deportivo Cali, they are second with 4 points, the same as Always Ready, although with a better goal difference. Winning this game would allow them to stay as leaders (beating Corithians) obviously always waiting for what happens with the Bolivian team, who will play at home against Boca Juniors.

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Cali and Corinthians will be played at the Deportivo Cali Stadium on Wednesday, May 4 at 8:00 (ET).

Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Cali and Corinthians in the United States on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.


