Mexico vs Ghana: Predicted lineups for international friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

As Mexico face Ghana tonight at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, both nations are kicking off the final stretch of their 2026 World Cup warmups. For Javier Aguirre and Carlos Queiroz, this friendly is an essential testing ground before finalizing their respective 26-player rosters.

Mexico and Ghana meet in Puebla for an international friendly prior to the 2026 World Cup. Take a look at the lineups both nations will use in this exciting match at Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Javier Aguirre already knows which players Czechia will take to the World Cup. He is currently finalizing the details to announce Mexico’s final roster, which is expected to be ready before June 1st.

As for Ghana, they are starting a new era under the guidance of Carlos Queiroz, who took over as head coach in April. The Black Stars will compete in Group L alongside an England squad managing some notable absences left out by Thomas Tuchel.

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Mexico’s projected lineup

Javier Aguirre is expected to blend veteran experience with some of Liga MX’s brightest rising stars as El Tri look to break a recent string of international draws.

Deploying a 4-3-3 formation, Mexico will mostly rely on their Liga MX players, as the Europe-based stars have only just joined up with the squad: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Alejandro Gomez, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Brian Gutierrez, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Armando Gonzalez.

Ghana’s projected lineup

With Carlos Queiroz at the helm, the Black Stars are capitalizing on this friendly by leaning on a younger, highly athletic contingent—including several standout U-23 players hungry to prove they belong on the big stage.

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Ghana are expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, using their speed to try to open spaces in Mexico’s defense: Benjamin Asare; Dacosta Antwi, Nathaniel Adjei, Terry Yegbe, Jan Kwasi Gyamerah; Majeed Ashimeru, Salim Adams; Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Aziz Issah, Ibrahim Osman; Felix Afena-Gyan.