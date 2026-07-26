Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina match on July 26, 2026

Deportivo Riestra receive Boca Juniors at the Guillermo Laza Stadium in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina. Boca Juniors are looking to start the tournament with a win against Deportivo Riestra, who are tough to beat at home. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors Tournament Liga Profesional Argentina Date Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time 6:30 PM (ET) / 3:30 PM (PT) TV Channels TyC Sports Internacional Live Stream Fubo, Fanatiz, ViX

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors in the USA

Fans across the United States can follow the contest live through several streaming and television options that will carry the action from start to finish.

Coverage will be available on Fanatiz, ViX, Fubo and TyC Sports Internacional, offering supporters different ways to watch every moment of the match live.

Advertisement

Can I watch Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch the matchup live on ViX, which is offering a 7-day free trial to eligible new subscribers at this time.

Fubo is another option, currently providing a 5-day free trial for new users, allowing eligible viewers to stream the game at no initial cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Boca Juniors begins its tournament journey with high expectations after opening the semester with a win over O’Higgins in Copa Sudamericana play.

Advertisement

Considered one of the favorites to make a deep run, the Xeneizes will now be tested on the road against Deportivo Riestra, a team that struggled in the previous campaign but has built a reputation for being difficult to break down at home.

Riestra will be eager to start its campaign on a positive note and could pose a serious challenge as it looks to deliver an early upset against one of Argentina’s most decorated clubs.

Ignacio Arce of Deportivo Riestra – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors: Predicted Lineups

Deportivo Riestra (5-3-2): Ignacio Arce; Mariano Bracamonte, Eric Tovo, Carlos Quintana, Ignacio Gariglio, Rodrigo Gallo; Milton Céliz, Thiago Lauro, Nicolás Watson; Gonzalo Flores y Nicolás Banegas.

Boca Juniors (4-2-3-1): Álvaro Montero; Malcom Braida, Nicolás Figal, Ayrton Costa, Lautaro Blanco; Milton Delgado, Santiago Ascacíbar; Leonel Flores, Tomás Aranda, Alan Velasco; Miguel Merentiel.

What time is the Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors match?

The match kicks off today, July 26, at 6:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 6:30 PM

Central Time: 5:30 PM

Mountain Time: 4:30 PM

Pacific Time: 3:30 PM