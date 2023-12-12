The FIFA The Best Awards will take place on January 15th, 2024 in London and the power that governs over world football have put out the three names that make up the FIFA The Best goalkeeper for the 2022/23 season.



A surprising snub was Argentine World Cup winner Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, the Aston Villa netminder already took home the FIFA World Cup golden glove and the Yashin Trophy but was not even one of the top three in The Best category.



Martinez continues to be a strong presence in goal for Argentina and Aston Villa, where he is having a solid season for the Villains. Here are the three nominees for the FIFA The Best goalkeeper award.



FIFA The Best goalkeeper award



The three goalkeepers selected for the top keeper award are Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois, and Brazil’s Ederson. By the looks of things, it could be an award that could be going to Bounou, who along with Dibu Martinez were the two best goalkeepers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Bounou’s heroics helped take Morocco to a historic 4th place finish in Qatar. Ederson was Manchester City’s back stopper as the club reached a treble last season winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.

About FIFA The Best

The FIFA The Best awards are handed out annually and are given by FIFA, the awards issued are:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

The FIFA Puskás Award

The FIFA Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fan Award

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11