Did Ukraine qualify for 2026 World Cup after beating Iceland?

In the final matchday of Group D in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Ukraine defeated Iceland 2–0 in a match played in Poland.

By Matías Persuh

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi of Ukraine gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
© Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images Ivan Kaliuzhnyi of Ukraine gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Group D of the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers already had a qualified team in the reigning World Cup runners-up, France. Ukraine, meanwhile, defeated Iceland 2–0 in Poland in a match that decided the second spot in the group.

In this way, Sergiy Rebrov’s side secured a spot in the playoffs, although its place in the next World Cup is not yet guaranteed. This upcoming stage will ultimately decide Ukraine’s fate.

Meanwhile, Iceland, who before this match held a playoff spot thanks to a superior goal difference, were ultimately eliminated, with its dream of appearing in the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada now dashed.

The match was decided in the final ten minutes. First, Zubkov scored in the 83rd minute with a header, and Hutsulyak sealed the victory in the third minute of stoppage time.

Ukraine World Cup Qualifiers

Team of Ukraine.

If Ukraine can overcome the obstacle awaiting them in the upcoming playoff, they will compete in the World Cup for only the second time in their history. Their first appearance was in Germany 2006, where they surprisingly reached the quarterfinals.

Playoff spot in sight

Are Iceland eliminated from 2026 World Cup after losing to Ukraine?

Ukraine have successfully earned a crucial lifeline in their bid for World Cup qualification, securing a spot in the upcoming playoff stage following a dramatic victory over Iceland. This hard-fought win keeps their dream of appearing in the next World Cup alive.

They now advance to the high-stakes playoff bracket, where their opponents are yet to be finalized. The path ahead remains difficult, but Ukraine now have a clear shot through the playoffs to claim one of the final coveted spots in the global tournament.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
