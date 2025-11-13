Where to watch France vs Ukraine live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

France will square off against Ukraine in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

France are heading into a pivotal clash in Group D, sitting atop the table with 10 points but still needing a win to lock up their place in the next World Cup. Kylian Mbappe and company know what’s at stake, as a victory here would secure qualification before the final Matchday.

Standing in their way is Ukraine, the team closest to challenging their lead. The Ukrainians remain in contention for first place, but their hopes hinge entirely on pulling off a win in this high-stakes showdown.

When will the France vs Ukraine match be played?

France play against Ukraine this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

France vs Ukraine: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch France vs Ukraine in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between France and Ukraine will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream and ViX.