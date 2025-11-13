Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing today for France vs Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

France are set to face Ukraine today in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers without one of their key players: Ousmane Dembele will be unavailable for this pivotal match in their quest for qualification to the World Cup in North America scheduled for next year.

Ousmane Dembele is sidelined for France vs Ukraine today due to a calf injury sustained nine days ago while playing for his club, Paris Saint-Germain. This marks his third injury of the season; he previously missed the start of the season with a hamstring issue following the Club World Cup.

In Dembele’s absence, Deschamps must seek a replacement in the lineup, as France boast one of the deepest pools of talent. From Kylian Mbappe to Rayan Cherki, Deschamps has an array of options to fill Dembele’s shoes, which could prove advantageous if Dembele require replacement again in the future.

Meanwhile, Ukraine aim to upset France in Paris, with Malinovskiy pivotal in their efforts to overcome the 2018 World Cup champions. Historically, the Ukrainians have struggled against the French National Soccer Team, holding a 0-2-4 record when playing in France.

Who can replace Ousmane Dembele today?

Considering the roster Deschamps assembled for this fixture, numerous alternatives are available to replace Dembele against Ukraine. The odds favor the French side, presenting an opportunity to introduce fresh faces to the starting lineup.

Christopher Nkunku, Bradley Barcola, or Maghnes Akliouche could potentially feature in today’s lineup against Ukraine. Cherki, Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe, and Jean-Phillipe Mateta are among the key options under consideration by France’s head coach.

Predicted starting XI for France vs Ukraine

With Mbappe leading the team and the return of N’golo Kante to the roster, France are pulling out all the stops to secure their place in next year’s World Cup in North America.

Here’s the predicted lineup against Ukraine:

Goalkeeper: Maignan

Defenders: Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez

Midfielders: Zaire-Emery, Camavinga, Kone

Forwards: Olise, Mbappe, Barcola