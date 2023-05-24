Diego Maradona passed away in November of 2020, the country of Argentina, Naples, and soccer fans all over the world went into mourning. Since then, it would seem that Diego smiles from the heavens as Barcelona, Argentina, and Napoli have all won major titles since his passing.

Considered by many to be the greatest of all time, Maradona was as brilliant as he was controversial with harsh comments towards the FIFA establishment and strong political views. Since his passing his memory has been kept alive by his Facebook and Instagram accounts which are administered by his two daughters, Dalma and Gianinna.

On Tuesday evening the Facebook account was hacked, and the world was shocked by posts that immediately sent red flags that the account was compromised.

Diego Maradona’s Facebook hacked

The posts in question were “You do know I faked my death, right?” and later “Long live Messi, CR7 is a jerk off”. The first post was interacted by 28,000 followers and was later taken down by the hacker. Then the hacker posted “In heaven there is no Coke, just Pepsi”.

Then a post stating “I trust Andrés Manuel López”, who is the president of Mexico. Authorities believe the hacker is from Mexico due to the reference of Andrés Manuel López, but the matter is being investigated.