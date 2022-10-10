Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg face off on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-23 UEFA Champions League in your country

With Qatar 2022 right around the corner, the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League continues its course with consecutive weeks of group stage play. On Tuesday, October 11, Dinamo Zagreb host RB Salzburg on Matchday 4 of Group E. Here, check out how to watch it in your country. To watch it in the US, tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch the game on DAZN.

After three rounds, the Austrian team is surprisingly atop Group E with five points, one more than European powerhouses Chelsea FC and AC Milan. Salzburg are enjoying a great start to the season, as they also lead the Austrian Bundesliga table.

The Croatian side, meanwhile, aims to bounce back in the Champions League. Dinamo Zagreb shocked Chelsea in the opening round but then lost their next two UCL games, including against Salzburg last week. Will the leaders of the Croatian league claim all three points this time?

Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Austria: 9 PM

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Japan: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (Wednesdsay)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 8 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: FOX Sports 3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Austria: Sky Sport Austria 2, DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Cono Sur

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN Sports MAX 8

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport 8, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+, VIX+,