With Qatar 2022 right around the corner, the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League continues its course with consecutive weeks of group stage play. On Tuesday, October 11, Dinamo Zagreb host RB Salzburg on Matchday 4 of Group E. Here, check out how to watch it in your country. To watch it in the US, tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch the game on DAZN.
After three rounds, the Austrian team is surprisingly atop Group E with five points, one more than European powerhouses Chelsea FC and AC Milan. Salzburg are enjoying a great start to the season, as they also lead the Austrian Bundesliga table.
The Croatian side, meanwhile, aims to bounce back in the Champions League. Dinamo Zagreb shocked Chelsea in the opening round but then lost their next two UCL games, including against Salzburg last week. Will the leaders of the Croatian league claim all three points this time?
Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 6 AM (Wednesday)
Austria: 9 PM
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Japan: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (Wednesdsay)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 8 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: FOX Sports 3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Austria: Sky Sport Austria 2, DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Cono Sur
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN Sports MAX 8
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport 8, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+, VIX+,