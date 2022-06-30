The Dominican Republic U20 team will play against the Guatemala U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Dominican Republic U20 team and the Guatemala U20 team at the Estadio Francisco Morazan in San Pedro Sula for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 Championship game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

The Dominican Republic U20 team made history just to be at this semifinals stage. In fact, the team managed by Mariano Perez has qualified to the 2023 U20 World Cup for the first ever for any national soccer team of the Dominican Republic.

On the other side, the Guatemala U20 team made a huge statement in the quaterfinals. They eliminated the Mexico U20 team after 120-minute game and a 2-1 penalty-shootout that ended with Jorge Moreno being the hero. The Guatemalan goalkeeper saved 3 penalties to help his national team clinched their sixth U20 Championship final.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 1, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Francisco Morazan, San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Dominican Republic U20 team and the Guatemala U20 team will face off for a spot at the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship final. Both teams have made history in this year's CONCACAF tournarment. As the Dominican Republic made it to the 2023 U20 World Cup for first time ever and Guatemala returned to the semifinals after 5 years. Therefore, both teams will fight to make history even more at this semifinals.

How to watch Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20 in the US

The matchup between the Dominican Republic U20 team and the Guatemala U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20: Prediction and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have a favorite for this matchup. According to Caliente, the Dominican Republic U20 team is the favorite with +130 odds to advance to the Finals, while the Guatemala U20 team has +175 odds to pull up a shocker win. A draw would finish in a +250 payout.