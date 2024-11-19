NCAAF News: Ducks fans receive encouraging injury update on Tez Johnson

As the Oregon Ducks prepare for their final game of the regular season in the NCAAF, Tez Johnson hinted at his current situation regarding his injury.

With just one game left for these surprising Oregon Ducks to finish the regular season in the NCAAF, and an impeccable performance so far with eleven consecutive wins, fans received an important injury update regarding Tez Johnson, one of their key players, and his status for the final stretch of the tournament.

The victory over Michigan on November 2nd was not a walk in the park for Dan Lanning’s team. A serious shoulder injury forced talented WR Johnson to leave the field, leaving Dillon Gabriel without one of his main offensive weapons for several games.

Fortunately for the Ducks, Tez Johnson is back to tackle the final stretch of the tournament alongside his teammates. The news was confirmed by journalist Pete Thamel through his X (formerly Twitter) account, reposting a story shared on Instagram by the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Oregon WR Tez Johnson posted on his Instagram page that he’s set to return. He injured his shoulder against Michigan on Nov. 2. He’s Oregon’s best receiver,” Pete Thamel of ESPN stated.

Advertisement

@tezmania15

Advertisement

Johnson’s return is a great piece of news for Dan Lanning’s squad, as the WR has proven to be an ideal partner for Gabriel throughout the season in Oregon’s offense. He had 649 receiving yards and eight touchdowns till his injury.

Advertisement

see also Quinn Ewers keeps NCAA future uncertain ahead of potential last game in Texas

Dan Lanning shares his thoughts on Johnson

That game against Michigan was not just another one in the season for the Ducks. The severe injury suffered by WR Johnson was a tough blow for the program, given the impact his play has on the team.

Dan Lanning, the successful head coach of Oregon, shared his thoughts on what the player can bring to the team: “This guy’s a winner, in every piece of that word—what it means to be a winner,” Lanning said after beating Michigan. “Tez is that for us, and we always talk about opportunities, you know, the next mountain… He’s a selfless player that plays with crazy passion and energy, and we certainly would’ve loved to have him out there tonight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What’s next for the Oregon Ducks?

Tez Johnson’s recovery comes at a crucial moment for the Ducks, who will face a Bye Week next week, allowing them to recharge and get their entire roster at full physical strength for the final stretch of the regular season.

Advertisement

Saturday, November 30th will be the Ducks’ final regular season game at home, where they will host none other than Washington. With the primary goal of securing their 12th win, Dan Lanning‘s squad will do everything in their power to claim the top spot heading into the playoffs.

Advertisement

Regarding the conference championship game, Oregon could probably face Indiana, Ohio State or Penn State in that game, which should be a good test before the College Football Playoff.