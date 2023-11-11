Tottenham are once again the subject of mockery for a painful loss in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou’s men lost 2-1 in their away game against Wolves, who turned things around in the dying minutes of the game.

While the home side was praised for pulling off such a comeback, the Spurs were mocked for conceding twice in added time. Even the social media team of Domino’s Pizza seized the opportunity to roast the north London side, “Introducing our new dessert: The Spurs Crumble.”

Tottenham had taken the lead early in the match, with Brennan Johnson putting the visitors in front after only three minutes. They held on to their lead for much of the evening, but they failed to close the game when it mattered the most.

Pablo Sarabia made things even at 90+1′, with Mario Lemina turning the score around six minutes later, just before the final whistle. With this result, Tottenham are on a two-game losing streak.

Tottenham blow opportunity to be atop the Premier League table

Even though they came from an embarrassing 4-1 loss to London rivals Chelsea, Tottenham arrived on Matchday 12 with chances of being top of the league. With three points, they’d have surpassed Manchester City, who will take the Blues on Sunday.

But instead, Spurs could drop places this weekend. If Liverpool win, they would finish this round in fourth place. Postecoglou’s side currently has 26 points, one shy of current joint-leaders Man City and Arsenal, both with 27.

Domino’s Pizza does it again

While their post on X went viral on Saturday, this was not the first time Domino’s Pizza reacts on social media to a Premier League game. Not long ago, they also roasted Chelsea when they struggled to score.

“We’ve delivered about 852,609 pizzas since Chelsea last scored a goal,“ the restaurant chain joked. Now, their social media team was merciless with Tottenham’s recent slip up.