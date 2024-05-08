Referee Daniele Orsato was seen crying after blowing the final whistle in Borussia Dortmund's away win over PSG in the second leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Borussia Dortmund pulled off a shock by knocking out Paris Saint-Germain from the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. While the German side took much of the limelight after the game, referee Daniele Orsato also drew some fans’ attention.

The Italian official broke down in tears after blowing the full time whistle, a situation that raised many questions from those who noticed. But it turns out that the 48-year-old was emotional for a very good reason.

According to the Daily Mail, this was the last Champions League match in Orsato’s career as the ref is planning to retire after Euro 2024, which will take place from Jun 14 to July 14.

Orsato’s career and the indicent with Modric

Orsato became a FIFA official in 2010 and went on to oversee high-profile fixtures, including the 2020 UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG.

The Italian was also present at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, officiating in the opening match between the host nation and Ecuador as well as in the semifinal between Argentina and Croatia. Luka Modric was not happy at all with Orsato’s job on that occasion, though.

In the first half ot that semifinal clash, Orsato pointed to the penalty spot as Dominik Livakovic made contact with Julian Alvarez in the box. Lionel Messi converted the penalty to put La Albiceleste in front after 34′, and Modric felt that changed the entire course of the game. “We were doing just fine until the penalty, which for me it shouldn’t have been awarded,” Modric said, via Argentine TV channel Deportv.

“I don’t usually talk about referees, but today it’s impossible not to do so. He’s one of the worst I know and I’m not talking only about today, because I had him before and I never had a good memory of him. He’s a disaster,” Modric added about Orsato. “Even so, I want to congratulate Argentina, I don’t want to take credit away from them. They deserve to be in the final. But that first penalty destroyed us.”