Barcelona visit Dynamo Kyiv at the NSC Olimpiyskiy for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this soccer match in the US.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Date, time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22

Group stage Matchday 4 of the Champions League 2021/22 will have Barcelona visiting Dynamo Kyiv at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in the first of three finals for the Catalans. The Blaugranas need to win every match to reach the round of 16. Here is all the detailed information about this UCL game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The visitors are coming to this match in difficult circumstances. They sacked Ronald Koeman after losing to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, and now are under the management of Sergi Barjuan, who until now was the coach of Barcelona B.

On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv are in fourth position in the standings, after losing their last match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. But now, at home, they will try to beat the Blaugranas and, at least, try to win an Europa League spot.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Date

Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona will face each other for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The match will take place at NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona

The Champions League match between Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona for Matchday 4 of the group stage, to be played at NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium, will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN App.