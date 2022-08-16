Dynamo Kyiv will face Benfica for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League fourth qualifying round. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

One of the main candidates to reach the group stage this season will play. Benfica are, of all the teams still in competition, probably the strongest team. Last season they had a great performance in the Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals where they did everything they could against Liverpool.

Dynamo Kyiv has been surprising in this previous phase of the UEFA Champions League. His performance was a real mystery since due to the situation in Ukraine, sports competitions were no longer regular. However, they managed to reach this fourth round and now they hope to surprise Benfica.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Dynamo Kyiv will play against Benfica for the fourth qualifying round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League this Wednesday, August 17 at the Stadion Miejski in Łódź, Poland.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

