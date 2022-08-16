For the first leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League fourth qualifying round Benfica will visit Dynamo Kyiv. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial); and DAZN if you are in Canada.
One of the main candidates to reach the group stage this season will play. Benfica are, of all the teams still in competition, probably the strongest team. Last season they had a great performance in the Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals where they did everything they could against Liverpool.
Dynamo Kyiv has been surprising in this previous phase of the UEFA Champions League. His performance was a real mystery since due to the situation in Ukraine, sports competitions were no longer regular. However, they managed to reach this fourth round and now they hope to surprise Benfica.
Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Dynamo Kyiv will play against Benfica for the fourth qualifying round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League this Wednesday, August 17 at the Stadion Miejski in Łódź, Poland.
Australia: 5 AM (August 18)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (August 18)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 18)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (August 18)
Philippines: 3 AM (August 18)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (August 18)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 18)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 18)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belize: ESPN North
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free, Canal+ Sport
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Germany: Servus TV, DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Football, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Pakistan: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Portugal: TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
South Sudan: DStv Now, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Champions League 2
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA