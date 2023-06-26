Only a few months after Qatar 2022, the 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to take center stage. With the tournament drawing nearer, EA Sports revealed how the tournament played out in their FIFA 23 simulation.

The competition will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. 32 nations, including the co-hosts, will battle it out for the ultimate glory.

But who will emerge victorious this year? That is the question everyone makes, which is why we are starting to see predictions. EA Sports used its popular videogame to try and give an answer to that question.

EA Sports predicts USA to win 2023 Women’s World Cup

Using Tournament mode and the updated ratings, EA Sports has simulated all 64 matches and predicted the United States Women’s National Team to win this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The simulation had the defending world champs taking down Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, and Germany to lift the trophy for the third time in a row and fifth total.

The USA head into this tournament as strong favorites, but the likes of Brazil and England are also candidates to challenge for the title.