Ecuador take on Brazil at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ecuador and Brazil meet in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito. Conmebol continues to offer the hottest games on the American continent. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Ecuador are in a good position of the standings in the third spot with a positive record of 7-2-5 overall and 23 points. The most recent game for them was a 2-0 victory against Chile on the road, another victory for the winning streak of two games.

Brazil are already qualified for Qatar 2022, the team is dominating the standings with forty points and they are likely to score more than 30+ goals in the remaining games of the South American qualifiers.

Ecuador vs Brazil: Date

Ecuador and Brazil play for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, January 27 at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito. The home team can use this opportunity to calibrate their defense since the team needs to win at least two of four games and draw one.

Ecuador vs Brazil: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ecuador vs Brazil at the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Ecuador and Brazil at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Thursday, January 27, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV

