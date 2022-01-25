Brazil will visit Ecuador for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups for this qualifiers game.

Ecuador and Brazil will face each other this Thursday, January 27 at 4:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams in this qualifiers game. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Brazil and Argentina are the two teams that are already qualified for the next World Cup. No matter what results they achieve in the remaining four qualifier matches, they will still be in the top four. However, it is a good opportunity to see how the team works with the absence of Neymar.

In the case of Ecuador, they are third in the standings and for the moment they would qualify for the next World Cup. Although they have a good difference with the 4th (6 points), they should not be overconfident and get as many points as possible in order to qualify for themselves and not depend on anyone.

Ecuador probable lineup

The Ecuadorians have an unbeatable chance to qualify for their fourth World Cup. A victory against Brazil would leave them almost classified and hence the importance of this game.

Ecuador probable starting XI:

Galíndez; Preciado, Arboleda, Arreaga, Estupinán; Mena, Méndez, Caicedo, Estrada; Campana, Valencia.

Brazil probable lineup

The Brazilian team is already qualified for the World Cup, so this game will serve more than anything to see how the team will play with the absence of Neymar, who is not part of the team due to an injured left ankle.

Brazil probable starting XI:

Alison; Emerson, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Casemiro, Paquetá; Antonio, Gabriel Jesús, Vinicius.

