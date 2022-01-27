Ecuador and Brazil will resume the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers tournament today when they face each other at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Ecuador will have a tough challenge today when they host tournament leaders Brazil at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in a match for the 15th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Gustavo Alfaro's side has been one of best national teams in the tournament so far and wants to stay away from its closests followers in the South American standings. Ecuador are in third place with 17 points, 5 over Colombia and Peru.

Brazil, who will be without Neymar, are already qualified for Qatar 2022. However, Tite's side will try to finish this 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers unbeaten and clinch its 12th victory in the competition.

Ecuador vs Brazil: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Spain: 10:00 PM

UK: 9:00 PM

US: 4:00 PM (ET)

Ecuador vs Brazil: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (Free Trial)