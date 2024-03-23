Ecuador vs Italy: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 24, 2024

In yet another thrilling encounter between Conmebol and UEFA teams during this FIFA Matchday, Ecuador are set to take on Italy in a 2024 friendly match . Delve into the specifics of this eagerly anticipated clash, including avenues for catching all the action live through television broadcasts or various live streaming services accessible in your region.

This game undoubtedly sparks significant interest among the public. Two teams seemingly evenly matched are set to square off. While one might assume Italy holds a considerable advantage over Ecuador due to historical precedence, squad strength, and other factors, in reality, this is not the case.

Over the last 18 years, Italy have undergone a notable decline in its soccer prowess, resulting in two World Cup eliminations in the initial round and two absences altogether. Naturally, they aim to reverse this trend, hence their current fixture againstthe Ecuadorians On the other hand, Ecuador’s future appears promising with a crop of young and talented players.

Ecuador vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

USA: 4:00 PM (ET)

Ecuador vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Triller TV

Canada: VIVA, Fanatiz Canada, TLN

Ecuador: Soccer Channel

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365, Triller TV+

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

USA: Triller TV