Ecuador vs Japan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

Ecuador will close out their international break against Japan at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in the city of Dusseldorf, in Germany. As both national teams are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the players will give in their best performance to be called up by their coached to be part of the 26-men squad for the tourmanent.

Ecuador had one of the best performances in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, under Gustavo Alfaro's management, Ecuador are hoping to be a competitive team in the World Cup, as they are in a stacked group with Qatar, Senegal, and the Netherlands.

On the other side, one of the toughest Asian teams in the world, Japan. Despite the Japanese haven't developed as big as the Chinese in terms of local football, the national team have stayed as one of the strongest of the confederation. They proved it in a 2-0 win over the USMNT on the weekend. Now, against a South American team let's find out how it goes.

Ecuador vs Japan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:55 AM

Brunei: 7:55 PM

Chile: 8:55 AM

Ecuador: 6:55 AM

Japan: 8:55 PM

Malaysia: 7:55 PM

United States: 7:55 AM (ET)

Ecuador vs Japan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Brunei: Astro Go

Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Japan: TBS

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5