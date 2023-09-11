Ecuador vs Uruguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Matchday 2 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us an exciting game between Ecuador and Uruguay at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Tuesday, September 12. Check out here how to watch it in different parts of the world.

[Watch Ecuador vs Uruguay online in the US on Fanatiz]

La Tri aim to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Argentina in Felix Sanchez Bas‘ debut as their coach. With Gustavo Alfaro gone, the Spaniard faces the challenge of taking Ecuador to the World Cup again.

On the other hand, Marcelo Bielsa got off to a strong start at the helm of La Celeste with a 3-1 victory over Chile in Montevideo. Will Uruguay build on this win to finish the September break strongly?

Ecuador vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 11 PM

Brazil: 6 PM

Canada: 5 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 11 PM

Denmark: 11 PM

Egypt: 12 AM (Wednesday)

France: 11 PM

Germany: 11 PM

Ghana: 9 PM

Greece: 12 AM (Wednesday)

India: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 10 PM

Israel: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 11 PM

Jamaica: 4 PM

Kenya: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 3 PM

Morocco: 10 PM

Netherlands: 11 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 10 PM

Norway: 11 PM

Philippines: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 11 PM

Portugal: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 11 PM

Singapore: 5 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 11 PM

Spain: 11 PM

Sweden: 11 PM

Switzerland: 11 PM

UAE: 1 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 10 PM

United States: 5 PM (ET)

How to Watch Ecuador vs Uruguay in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Fanatiz

Brazil: SporTV 2

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: Fanatiz

Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Greece: Fanatiz

International: Bet365, FIFA+

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Sky HD

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Portugal: Fanatiz

Russia: matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Fanatiz

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

South Korea: Fanatiz

Turkey: Fanatiz

UK: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*

* Fanatiz has exclusive rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.