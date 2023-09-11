Matchday 2 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us an exciting game between Ecuador and Uruguay at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Tuesday, September 12. Check out here how to watch it in different parts of the world.
La Tri aim to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Argentina in Felix Sanchez Bas‘ debut as their coach. With Gustavo Alfaro gone, the Spaniard faces the challenge of taking Ecuador to the World Cup again.
On the other hand, Marcelo Bielsa got off to a strong start at the helm of La Celeste with a 3-1 victory over Chile in Montevideo. Will Uruguay build on this win to finish the September break strongly?
Ecuador vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 11 PM
Brazil: 6 PM
Canada: 5 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 11 PM
Denmark: 11 PM
Egypt: 12 AM (Wednesday)
France: 11 PM
Germany: 11 PM
Ghana: 9 PM
Greece: 12 AM (Wednesday)
India: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 10 PM
Israel: 12 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 11 PM
Jamaica: 4 PM
Kenya: 12 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 3 PM
Morocco: 10 PM
Netherlands: 11 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 10 PM
Norway: 11 PM
Philippines: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 11 PM
Portugal: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 11 PM
Singapore: 5 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 11 PM
Spain: 11 PM
Sweden: 11 PM
Switzerland: 11 PM
UAE: 1 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 10 PM
United States: 5 PM (ET)
How to Watch Ecuador vs Uruguay in your Country
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Fanatiz
Brazil: SporTV 2
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: Fanatiz
Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Greece: Fanatiz
International: Bet365, FIFA+
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Fanatiz
Japan: Fanatiz
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Sky HD
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Portugal: Fanatiz
Russia: matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Fanatiz
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
South Korea: Fanatiz
Turkey: Fanatiz
UK: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*
* Fanatiz has exclusive rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.