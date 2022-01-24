The Ecuadorians do not want to give up points to anyone, the team is ready to do whatever it takes to win, the 30 players on the roster know what it takes to win in the qualifiers.

Ecuador are in a solid position at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers with 23 points and a positive record of 7-2-5. Only three teams have more than twenty points in the standings, Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador. But the Ecuadorians know that a defeat could cost dearly and prevent the team from qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Ecuador's most recent game in the qualifiers was a 0-2 loss against Chile on the road, but before that loss the team had won three points against Venezuela at home. Ecuador's offensive play is good as the team has scored 23 goals for in 14 games for an average of 1.64 goals per game.

12 points to play is a lot in South America, not only the next two games against Brazil and Peru are decisive for Ecuador, but after those two games the team must close the qualifiers round with good numbers to stay in the top 4 of the table.

Ecuador’s roster to face Brazil and Peru: 30 players names

The roster was carefully cleaned and selected by Gustavo Alfaro, Ecuador's head coach, taking into account that a couple of players like Byron Castillo and Luis Fernando León will not be available for the next two games as they are not in good condition.

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez, Pedro Ortiz, Hernán Galíndez y Moisés Ramírez.

Defenders: Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Pervis Estupiñán, Piero Hincapié, Romario Caicedo y Jackson Porozo.

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Michael Carcelén, Joao Rojas, Janner Corozo, Ángel Mena, Gonzalo Plata, Ayrton Preciado y José Cifuentes.

Forwards: Michael Estrada, Djorkaeff Reasco, Jordy Caicedo y Enner Valencia.

The Ecuadorian team was affected by Covid-19 but most of the players recovered and are back. The experience of the forwards is important for Ecuador since they are the ones who usually score the goals that win the games.

