Since arriving at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has failed to live up to the expectations and hype he had in England. As a result, a Premier League club is prepared to bring him back to the English top-tier division.

Real Madrid's flop Eden Hazard could soon make an unforeseen come back to the Premier League as another London club has reportedly joined the race to sign him. The Belgian star has failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu as a result of injury and a lack of form, to the point that the Whites are willing to listen to offers for his services.

The winger is not even a pale shadow of the player who played at a top-level at Chelsea, which is why it is very likely that he will leave the club soon. In addition, has struggled to adjust to life in Spain, and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been frustrated by his injury tendency.

His former side, the Blues, and new EPL powerhouse, Newcastle have been mentioned as possible destinations for the 30-year-old, who is in the middle of a long-term deal with the Madrid giants, running until June 2024. However, another English side has now emerged as a potential next destination for the Madrid failure.

West Ham could bid for Hazard in attempt to bring him back to London

It is West Ham who is said to be interested in signing the 30-year-old during one of the next two transfer windows, according to Catalan newspaper El Nacional. In addition, the Hammers are reportedly ready to table in an offer of around €25 million at this stage.

However, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit may ask twice that amount, despite Hazard's lack of playing time in the last six weeks. The report adds that Madrid would ask for a sum of €50 million, so as to avoid huge losses because the Belgian arrived at the club for a total of €100 million in 2019.