Egypt will face Morocco this Sunday, January 30 for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Egypt vs Morocco: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in the US

Egypt and Morocco will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nation this Sunday, January 30 at 11:00 AM (ET). Here you will find everything you need to know about this AFCON match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams that are undoubtedly two of the main candidates to win this Africa Cup of Nations, especially after other strong candidates such as Nigeria, Algeria and Ivory Coast have been eliminated. In the case of Morocco, they have reached the quarter-finals in a solid way but something should also be noted: in the four games they have played so far, they have not faced any other strong team (Gabon, Comoros and Ghana in the group stage and Malawi in round of 16) so it can be said this will be their first truly difficult game.

On Egypt's side, they fell a little short of expectations in the group stage, despite which they advanced without any major setbacks. In the round of 16 they started as the least favorite against Ivory Coast, however, after equalizing 0-0 in the 90 minutes of regulation and also in overtime, they went to penalties and there the team whose main star is Mohamed Salah prevailed 5-4. Without yet having shown a high level of play, the Egyptians will seek to continue advancing as they have been doing so far.

Egypt vs Morocco: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Egypt vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Egypt vs Morocco: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have faced each other 27 times with a wide domain of Morocco in the statistics: in total, the Moroccans have won 12 times, the Egyptians did it 3 times and there were 12 draws. For the Africa Cup of Nations, they played 6 times, with two victories for Egypt, 3 for Morocco and 1 draw.

How to watch or live stream Egypt vs Morocco in the US

This quarterfinal game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Egypt and Morocco (two of the main candidates), will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Egypt vs Morocco: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Morocco are the favorite with +165 odds, while Egypt have +240. A tie would finish in a +170 payout.

DraftKings Morocco +165 Tie +170 Egypt +240

*Odds via DraftKings

