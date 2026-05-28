Ireland vs Qatar LIVE: Second half underway! International friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup (1-0)

Ireland and Qatar meet Thursday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for an international friendly that serves as an important test for both national teams during the FIFA window. While Ireland continue to rebuild after missing out on the 2026 World Cup, Qatar under Julen Lopetegui use the match as part of their preparation for the tournament in North America.
Ireland arrive in strong form after a commanding 5-0 win over Grenada, extending their unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions. Qatar, meanwhile, enter the contest still searching for consistency under Lopetegui, who has recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats through his first 11 matches in charge as he continues shaping the squad ahead of the World Cup.
Veteran captain Hassan Al Haydos remains a key figure for Qatar, although defender Tarek Salman isn’t included in the current group as Lopetegui evaluates his options. Ireland, by contrast, have won four of their last six matches in all competitions and also hold a strong historical edge in this matchup, scoring five goals against Qatar while conceding just once in previous meetings.
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46' — Ireland make a halftime change (1-0)
James Abankwah comes on for Dara O'Shea at the break as Ireland adjust their back line for the second half.
Second half underway (1-0)
The referee gets the second half started in Dublin. Ireland, now down to ten men after Moylan’s red card, will look to protect their lead, while Qatar push forward in search of an equalizer.
First‑half summary (1-0)
Ireland go into halftime with a deserved advantage after a disciplined and efficient first 45 minutes. The hosts controlled possession and created the clearer chances, pressing high and forcing Qatar to defend deep.
Nathan Collins’ header remains the difference, while Moylan’s red card late in the half adds tension for the second period. Qatar showed flashes through Afif and Elamin but couldn’t convert their buildup into real danger.
Key first‑half stats:
Ball possession: 55% Ireland vs 45% Qatar
Total shots: 5 Ireland vs 3 Qatar
Shots on target: 3 Ireland vs 0 Qatar
45' — First half ends (1-0)
The referee blows for halftime after a tight, hard‑fought opening 45 minutes, with Ireland holding their narrow lead.
45' — Three minutes added (1-0)
There will be three minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.
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45' — Straight red for Moylan (1-0)
Jack Moylan is shown a straight red card after a dangerous challenge on Jessim Gaber. Ireland are down to ten men as the referee wastes no time in sending him off.
40' — Qatar go over the bar (1-0)
Akram Afif plays the free kick across the edge of the box to Homam Elamin, who fires over the crossbar and wastes the chance.
39' — Qatar win a free kick (1-0)
Qatar play the restart short with Afif, and after a brief scramble of passes, Ireland commit a foul on Pedro Miguel, giving the visitors another set piece opportunity.
38' — Ireland force a corner (1-0)
Ireland try again as Moylan swings a cross toward Scales. The ball takes a deflection in the box and rolls out over the end line for a corner.
36' — Ireland’s free kick is cleared (1-0)
Ireland try to float the ball into the box from a set piece, but Qatar’s defense reacts well and clears the danger.
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33' — Offside against Ireland (1-0)
A long ball is played from the back and flicked on toward Jack Moylan, but he’s caught offside as he tries to break in behind the Qatar defense.
31' — Long throw leads to another for Ireland (1-0)
O’Brien sends a long throw straight into the box, but Qatar clear it out of play, giving Ireland another throw-in high up the pitch.
26' — Qatar struggle to break through (1-0)
Qatar work the ball through midfield, and a clever flick from Yusuf Abdurisag opens a window for Akram Afif to have a look at goal.
22' — Molumby tests Abunada from range (1-0)
After a messy sequence inside the box,, Jayson Molumby tries his luck from distance, but the shot lacks power and ends up safely in the hands of Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada.
21' — Hydration break in Dublin (1-0)
Players head to the sidelines for the hydration break. Ireland remain in control after a strong opening spell, while Qatar look to regroup before play resumes.
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18' — Parrott goes close again (1-0)
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Qatar. Troy Parrott tries to curl one toward the far post, and it whistles narrowly wide as the home side continue pushing for a second.
17' — Ireland stay in control (1-0)
Ireland continue to dictate the pace, keeping Qatar pinned back as they circulate the ball with confidence. The visitors struggle to connect passes under pressure, while the home side look comfortable managing the early lead.
13' — Parrott tries from distance (1-0)
Ireland keep the pressure on. Troy Parrott takes his chance from long range, but the effort drifts beyond the end line as Qatar regain possession.
9' — Another corner for Ireland (1-0)
Ireland keep pushing and win another corner as the pressure builds in the final third. Play is momentarily paused, though, with Al Alawi receiving medical attention on the field before the set piece can be taken.
8' — Big defensive stop by Khoukhi (1-0)
Boualem Khoukhi steps in with a superb tackle to deny Troy Parrott, preventing him from bursting into the box and getting a clear look at goal.
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5' — Goal for Ireland! (1-0)
A dangerous foul on Moylan gives Ireland a prime opportunity, and they capitalize immediately. From the resulting set piece, captain Nathan Collins rises above everyone and powers a brilliant header into the net, putting Ireland in front early at the Aviva Stadium.
🚨🌍 | GOAL: NATHAN COLLINS OPENS THE SCORING FOR IRELAND IN THE FRIENDLY MATCH!
Ireland earn the first corner of the match, but the delivery is mishit and Qatar quickly recover possession to reset play.
2' — Early exchanges in Dublin (0-0)
In the opening minutes, possession has been split between Ireland and Qatar, with both sides battling for control as the match begins to settle.
0' — GAME ON! (0-0)
The match between Ireland and Qatar is underway at the Aviva Stadium!
Players on the pitch!
Both teams are on the field for the national anthems at the Aviva Stadium. The atmosphere builds as Ireland and Qatar line up before kickoff in this international friendly.
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Both teams are warming up on the field!
Players from both sides are out on the pitch at the Aviva Stadium going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.
Head to Head – Ireland vs Qatar
Here’s how both teams compare ahead of today’s international friendly:
Ireland: 1 win
Draws: 1
Qatar: 0 wins
Previous Meetings:
October 12, 2021 – Friendly International
Ireland 4‑0 Qatar
March 30, 2021 – Friendly International
Qatar 1‑1 Ireland
Today’s venue
Today’s action takes place at the Aviva Stadium, home of the Republic of Ireland national team. With a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, it stands as one of Europe’s most modern and atmospheric venues, a fitting stage for this World Cup‑focused friendly.
Qatar lineup confirmed!
Qatar’s starting XI: Mahmoud Abunada; Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi (C), Issa Laye, Homam Al Amin; Jassim Gaber, Ahmed Fathy, Edmilson Junior; Akram Afif, Ayoub Al Alawi, Youssef Abdurisag.
The match will be officiated by Jamie Robinson, who serves as the central referee for this international friendly at the Aviva Stadium. The rest of the officiating crew also comes from Northern Ireland.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Jamie Robinson (Northern Ireland)
Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Nethery (Northern Ireland)
Assistant Referee 2: Adam Jeffrey (Northern Ireland)
Fourth Official: Tim Marshall (Northern Ireland)
Kickoff time and how to watch
The match between Ireland and Qatar is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
In the United States, the match is being broadcast on FS2, with live streaming available via the FOX Sports App.
Ireland and Qatar clash in an international friendly!
Welcome to our live blog! This time, Ireland host Qatar in an international friendly as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this matchup in Dublin.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.