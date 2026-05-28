Ireland vs Qatar LIVE: Second half underway! International friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup (1-0)

Ireland and Qatar face off in Dublin as Julen Lopetegui continues shaping his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup in a key international friendly. Follow the minute‑by‑minute action here!

Ireland and Qatar meet Thursday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for an international friendly that serves as an important test for both national teams during the FIFA window. While Ireland continue to rebuild after missing out on the 2026 World Cup, Qatar under Julen Lopetegui use the match as part of their preparation for the tournament in North America.

[Watch Ireland vs Qatar in the USA on Fubo]

Ireland arrive in strong form after a commanding 5-0 win over Grenada, extending their unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions. Qatar, meanwhile, enter the contest still searching for consistency under Lopetegui, who has recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats through his first 11 matches in charge as he continues shaping the squad ahead of the World Cup.

Veteran captain Hassan Al Haydos remains a key figure for Qatar, although defender Tarek Salman isn’t included in the current group as Lopetegui evaluates his options. Ireland, by contrast, have won four of their last six matches in all competitions and also hold a strong historical edge in this matchup, scoring five goals against Qatar while conceding just once in previous meetings.