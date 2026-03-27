Russia vs Nicaragua: Lineups for 2026 international friendly

Russia hosts Nicaragua in an international friendly in Krasnodar, offering both teams a chance to test tactical setups and evaluate depth ahead of future competitions. While Russia enters with a more established squad, Nicaragua looks to stay organized and competitive against European opposition.

No major absences have been reported for either side. Russia is expected to rotate slightly but still maintain a strong attacking structure, while Nicaragua will likely rely on discipline and defensive compactness to manage the match.

Russia’s recent results have shown mixed form, while Nicaragua comes in with a more defensive identity, emphasizing structure over attacking volume. This contrast sets up an intriguing tactical battle despite the lack of historical meetings between the two teams.

Advertisement

Russia probable lineup

Russia is expected to use a 4-3-3 formation focused on attacking width and ball control. Safonov; Silyanov, Diveev, Osipenko, Krugovoy; Barinov, Fomin, Golovin; Miranchuk, Chalov, Sobolev.

Aleksandr Golovin of Russia is challenged by Simon Kjaer of Denmark. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Nicaragua probable lineup

Nicaragua is projected to set up in a compact 5-4-1 system prioritizing defensive structure. Lorente; Quijano, Rosales, Acuña, Pineda, Martínez; Barrera, López, Quintero, Bonilla; Moreno.

Advertisement